The Boathouse Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Boathouse Phuket is located at Kata on Phuket's west coast, a 60-minute drive from Phuket Airport and a 20-minute drive from the stunning sunsets at Promthep Cape. Known as the bustling, family-friendly town, Kata has a lot to offer in terms of sightseeing, things to do and places to eat. Kata is also a beautiful beach with a lively atmosphere, popular with surfers and sailors during low seasons as it is with sunbathers and snorkelers during the high season. All 39 guestrooms and suites equipped with individually controlled air-conditioning, minibar, espresso coffee machine and tea making facilities, writing desk, 49- inch flat screen TV with movies on demand, and a spacious bathrooms to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Many rooms even provide the expansive views of the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea. Guests at this beachfront property can take a dip in the swimming pool or engage in water recreations such as surfing. The Boathouse Restaurant is an award winning restaurant, serving local and international cuisines with matching wine choices from The Boathouse's wine cellar. The hotel also offers beachfront Thai cooking classes and a tour desk while arrangements can also be made for an airport shuttle, babysitting and dry cleaning. The Boathouse Phuket is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Phuket.

