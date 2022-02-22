HUA HIN TEST & GO

The Beach Village Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.2
rating with
784 reviews
Updated on February 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Perched in beautiful coconut groves of Sam Roi Yod National Park and only 400 meters from the blissful beach at Dolphin Bay, The Beach Village Resort will give you a pleasant holiday. The hotel features expansive bedrooms on the ground level of the apartment. Each block of the apartment has a 25-meter pool just three meters from your door. The central, most prominent piece of the resort is a modern garden with large bar and restaurant nearby. The restaurant serves appetizing cuisine from Thai to Western dishes. There are also 24-hour security guard patrols. The resort offers a wide range of service including bicycle, car, and scooter rentals, a concierge, and airport transfers. Massage treatments and a gym are part of the resort package. For a truly unique and memorable experience, The Beach Village Resort is the place to be.

Address / Map

602 Moo.4, Samroiyod, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, 77120

