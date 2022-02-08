PHUKET TEST & GO

The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8
rating with
912 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Located in the lovely area of Patong, The AIM Patong Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, nightlife, beaches hub of Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 7.7 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Ban Zaan Fresh Market, Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 72 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The AIM Patong Hotel your home away from home.

Address / Map

184/16, Phangmuang Sai Ko Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

