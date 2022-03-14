Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
There are very few Phuket hotels that can take 500 meters worth of Phuket’s most famous beach, Karon Beach. Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket is one. Not only is the property’s location at the beachfront, the property is also a true oceanfront luxury resort. Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket has four massive swimming pools, four giant water sliders,12 acres of tropical and botanical rainforest gardens, kids club, an animal Centre, and six dining choices ranging from pool bars, dessert & coffee shops, bakery, Neapolitan Pizza bistro, and International and Thai fusion cuisines! If you are looking for the ultimate luxury Phuket vacation, then you have come to the right place.