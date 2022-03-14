PHUKET TEST & GO

Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
rating with
1209 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 0
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 1
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 2
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 3
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 4
Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket - Image 5
+38 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

There are very few Phuket hotels that can take 500 meters worth of Phuket’s most famous beach, Karon Beach. Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket is one. Not only is the property’s location at the beachfront, the property is also a true oceanfront luxury resort. Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket has four massive swimming pools, four giant water sliders,12 acres of tropical and botanical rainforest gardens, kids club, an animal Centre, and six dining choices ranging from pool bars, dessert & coffee shops, bakery, Neapolitan Pizza bistro, and International and Thai fusion cuisines! If you are looking for the ultimate luxury Phuket vacation, then you have come to the right place.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Thavorn Palm Beach Resort Phuket
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

311 Patak Road, Karon Beach, Amphur Muang, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

Partner Hotels

Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Phuket Island View Hotel
7.9
rating with
922 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa
8.2
rating with
1505 reviews
From ฿-1
Andaman Seaview Hotel
8.4
rating with
677 reviews
From ฿-1
Avista Grande Phuket Karon Mgallery
8.9
rating with
687 reviews
From ฿-1
Beyond Resort Karon
8.4
rating with
943 reviews
From ฿-1
Kata Tranquil Villa
8.6
rating with
164 reviews
From ฿-1
The Old Phuket Karon Beach Resort
8.2
rating with
1024 reviews
From ฿-1
Karon Princess Hotel
7.8
rating with
507 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU