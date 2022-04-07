Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
ThaiLife Homestay Resort & Spa - SHA Plus+ is a boutique resort located in the Khao Lak area by the Andaman Sea in Phang Nga, Southern Thailand.
We are a privately owned and family managed resort featuring 35 standalone Thai villas. Our villas are situated around a lake and we have over 80,000 square meters of lush tropical gardens, as well as a private beach offering over 3 kilometres of pristine sandy shores.
Thailand’s cultural identity and magical essence are highlighted throughout the resort, from the lotus flowers and banana trees to the warm and friendly staff who make up a big part of our ThaiLife family.
Amenities / Features
- Free toiletries
- Bathrobe
- Safety deposit box
- Bidet
- Toilet
- Sofa
- Fireplace
- Bath or shower
- Hardwood or parquet floors
- Towels
- Linen
- Cleaning products
- Hypoallergenic
- Desk
- Seating Area
- Private entrance
- TV
- Slippers
- Refrigerator
- Mosquito net
- Telephone
- Satellite channels
- Microwave
- Hairdryer
- Fan
- DVD player
- Towels/sheets (extra fee)
- CD player
- Electric kettle
- Outdoor furniture
- Cable channels
- Wardrobe or closet Toaster
- Dining area
- Dining table
- Clothes rack
- Drying rack for clothing
- Toilet paper
- Baby safety gates
- Hand sanitiser
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
If you were a guest at ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa
, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR ThaiLife Homestay Resort and SpaSEE ALL REVIEWS