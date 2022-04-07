PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa - Phang-nga Test & Go Hotel

Phang-nga
8.8
rating with
216 reviews
Updated on April 7, 2022
ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa - Image 0
ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa - Image 1
ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa - Image 2
ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa - Image 3
ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa - Image 4
ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa - Image 5
+41 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

ThaiLife Homestay Resort & Spa - SHA Plus+ is a boutique resort located in the Khao Lak area by the Andaman Sea in Phang Nga, Southern Thailand.

We are a privately owned and family managed resort featuring 35 standalone Thai villas. Our villas are situated around a lake and we have over 80,000 square meters of lush tropical gardens, as well as a private beach offering over 3 kilometres of pristine sandy shores.

Thailand’s cultural identity and magical essence are highlighted throughout the resort, from the lotus flowers and banana trees to the warm and friendly staff who make up a big part of our ThaiLife family.

Amenities / Features

  • Free toiletries
  • Bathrobe
  • Safety deposit box
  • Bidet
  • Toilet
  • Sofa
  • Fireplace
  • Bath or shower
  • Hardwood or parquet floors
  • Towels
  • Linen
  • Cleaning products
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Desk
  • Seating Area
  • Private entrance
  • TV
  • Slippers
  • Refrigerator
  • Mosquito net
  • Telephone
  • Satellite channels
  • Microwave
  • Hairdryer
  • Fan
  • DVD player
  • Towels/sheets (extra fee)
  • CD player
  • Electric kettle
  • Outdoor furniture
  • Cable channels
  • Wardrobe or closet Toaster
  • Dining area
  • Dining table
  • Clothes rack
  • Drying rack for clothing
  • Toilet paper
  • Baby safety gates
  • Hand sanitiser
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR ThaiLife Homestay Resort and Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

1/5 Moo 2, Bang Muang, Takuapa, Haadson Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Pullman Khao Lak Resort
8.9
rating with
43 reviews
From ฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sarojin
9.1
rating with
229 reviews
From ฿-1
Kantary Beach Villas & Suite - Khao Lak
8.6
rating with
448 reviews
From ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
rating with
377 reviews
From ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Adults Only
8.8
rating with
678 reviews
From ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
rating with
737 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU