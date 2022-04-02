Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.

We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel. You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment. We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Thai Kamala Beach Front - All sea view & closes to the beach. Welcome to Thai Kamala Beach Front (3 stars) for those who are looking for a place to stay that is close to the beach during the holiday in Phuket, we would like to recommend Thai Kamala Beach Front. Our hotel offers the view of beautiful ocean ; the hotel is located in front of Kamala Beach, which is perfect for relaxing. Apart from the beach view, one of our advantages is that the hotel is quiet, either you're here with your lover, a group of friends or for a business purpose; we welcome and offer you the best of service with the reasonable price. Once you enter, you will see a beautiful lobby and will be served with a welcome drink and cold towel from our friendly receptionists and customer service staff, ready to provide services for 24 hours.

