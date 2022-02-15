BANGKOK TEST & GO

Tara Park Resotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
rating with
180 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Tara Park Resotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The property lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Tara Park Resotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Tara Park Resotel is home to 39 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as closet, towels, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, linens. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Tara Park Resotel.

Address / Map

5/55 Rangsit-Nakhonnayok Rd, Klong 3, Tambon Bang Yi To, Amphoe Tanyaburi, Rangsit, Bangkok, Thailand, 12130

