Tanote Villa Hill - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the sports, romance, beaches district of Koh Tao, Tanote Villa Hill is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Set 5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Ao Tanot Bay, Calypso Diving Koh Tao, Laem Thian. At Tanote Villa Hill, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, private check in/check out, taxi service. The ambiance of Tanote Villa Hill is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hiking trails, snorkeling, hot tub, private beach, hot spring bath to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Tao, the Tanote Villa Hill is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.