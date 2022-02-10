T2 Residence Sathorn - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

T2 Residence Sathorn, located in the Sathorn area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. T2 Residence Sathorn offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, laundry service can be enjoyed here. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at T2 Residence Sathorn.

