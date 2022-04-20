PHUKET TEST & GO

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
7.9
rating with
118 reviews
Updated on April 20, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort is a large, well-landscaped holistic retreat option spread over 20 acres of scenic gardens. Modeled on typical Thai wellness and healthy living principles, the resort makes for a great place to experience traditional Thai culture and hospitality. The Jantra Spa Villa is one of Phuket's busiest day spas, frequented by tourists looking to unwind and rejuvenate themselves. The resort also hosts a restaurant, clubhouse, and beauty salon. One of Suuko Wellness & Spa Resort's biggest attractions is the kids club, which allows parents to relax at the spa while their children enjoy themselves in fun and educational surroundings.

Address / Map

5/10 Moo 5 , Chaofa West Road, Vichit, Muang, just 10 minute from Tiger Muay Thai Gym, Phuket City, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

