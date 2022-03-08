PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
rating with
4906 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+22 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the hub of Pattaya’s nightlife, these spacious and clean rooms are the perfect way to relax after a night out on the tiles. Each of the hotels rooms come equipped with an array of modern conveniences and appliances for the comfort of guests. Adorned with a simple and traditional style, some even feature views of Pattaya Bay. Hotel facilities include two swimming pools, meeting rooms, and the all-day café serving both Asian and international dishes. The hotel is just a short walk from the beach where the clear blue sea and soft white sand await. After a day sunning, guests can enjoy a few chilled drinks in the bar before heading out for some pulsating fun.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified), then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sunshine Hotel & Residences (SHA Certified)
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

217/1 Moo 10, Soi 8, Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
rating with
593 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU