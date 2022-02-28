BANGKOK TEST & GO

Summit Pavilion Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
rating with
700 reviews
Updated on February 28, 2022
Summit Pavilion Hotel - Image 0
Summit Pavilion Hotel - Image 1
Summit Pavilion Hotel - Image 2
Summit Pavilion Hotel - Image 3
Summit Pavilion Hotel - Image 4
Summit Pavilion Hotel - Image 5
+23 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This large hotel, located in a residential area of Bangkok, is convenient to the airport and the beaches on the east coast. Summit Pavilion Hotel is situated on Pattanakarn Road, a short taxi ride from On Nut BTS station, offering easy access to all of Bangkok. Also close by are Siam Jusco supermarket and Seacon Square, formerly one of Asia's largest shopping malls. The airport is about 20 minutes away. Meals can be enjoyed at the 24-hour coffee shop, and guests can unwind after a long day in the swimming pool or with a game of snooker. Summit Pavilion Hotel is also in the ideal location for day trips outside of Bangkok to vibrant Pattaya or quiet Rayong.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Summit Pavilion Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Summit Pavilion Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

55 Soi Pattanakarn 65, Pattanakarn Rd, Praveth, Praveth, Bangkok, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
rating with
211 reviews
From ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
rating with
187 reviews
From ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
rating with
1250 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
rating with
130 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
rating with
668 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU