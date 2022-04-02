SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Test & Go Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.9
rating with
319 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Phangan. The city center is merely 2 km away and the airport can be reached within 60 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Step into one of 46 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, clothes rack, free welcome drink, in-room tablet which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as boats, canoe, water park, watersports equipment rentals, wind surfing. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Summer Luxury Beach Resort & Spa.

Address / Map

145/40 Moo 1, Thong Sala, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

