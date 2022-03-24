PHUKET TEST & GO

Sugar Marina Resort - Nautical – Kata Beach - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
rating with
994 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than Sugar Marina Resort - Nautical – Kata Beach. Only 45 km away, this 4 stars hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Phuket Surf, Surf House Phuket Phuket, Kata Noi Beach. At Sugar Marina Resort - Nautical – Kata Beach, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, mirror, slippers, sofa. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the fitness center, outdoor pool. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make Sugar Marina Resort - Nautical – Kata Beach your home away from home.

Address / Map

2/4 Kata Noi Road, Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

