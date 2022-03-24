Sudala Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Relax on the unspoiled beach of Koh Lak and soak up the sun and majestic scenery while enjoying a chilled drink or taking a dip in the clear blue Andaman Sea. The Sudala Beach Resort is situated just 84km from Phuket International Airport and features 78 guestrooms, all equipped with bathrobes and air conditioning. The hotel caters to the needs of both families and couples, featuring two swimming pools and spacious rooms. The in-house restaurant serves mouthwatering cuisine, offering both Thai and Western seafood dishes. During the day, the beach bar offers an exciting menu of exotic drinks and light snacks. This 3-star boutique hotel offers and array of memorable pleasures to be had, from the adventurous diving to pure relaxation on the pristine Bang Niang Beach.