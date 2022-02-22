Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort is Phuket’s premier fitness inclusive resort and home to Stay Fit, our 1,000 square meter fitness center. Considered as one of the best gyms in Asia, Stay Fit is comprised of three floors of top-of-the-line Life Fitness equipment. Choose from group classes daily, ranging from Yoga & Strength training to fun Station 10 high-intensity interval training classes, a program exclusive to Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort. Group classes are taught by our professional trainers and accessible to all levels.Situated only minutes from Rawai & Nai Harn Beach, Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort features luxury accommodation ranging from Junior Suites to private Pool Villas. Guests will enjoy a 5 Star dining experience at our 2 restaurants, Fresca Kitchens & Deli and Stay Green Café which features vegetarian food options. The room service is open until late. Lounge around one of our four swimming pools during your off-time or enjoy a signature cocktail at Stay Green Pool Bar.The complimentary round trip shuttle bus service runs throughout the day from the property to Nai Harn and Rawai Beaches. Free Wi-Fi is available in rooms and public areas. A cooked-to-order a la carte menu buffet is available. Discover Paradise at Stay Wellbeing and Lifestyle Resort in Phuket.