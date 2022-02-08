KRABI TEST & GO

Srisuksant Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.7
rating with
1314 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Srisuksant Resort - Image 0
Srisuksant Resort - Image 1
Srisuksant Resort - Image 2
Srisuksant Resort - Image 3
Srisuksant Resort - Image 4
Srisuksant Resort - Image 5
+44 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Boasting a beachfront location, each of the 115 rooms at Srisuksant Resort (SHA Plus+) are equipped with a wealth of amenities and modern conveniences. Catering to the needs of both families and couples, guests can enjoy the sunset over a chilled drink and indulge in some traditional Thai cuisine at the in-house coffee shop. Hotel facilities include a swimming pool, travel desk, and doctor service. The Srisuksant Resort (SHA Plus+) is situated 32 kilometers from the airport and a short stroll away from Krabi town and its plentiful offerings of restaurants, shops, and bars. Each room features a private terrace with views of the garden or sea, an ideal spot to enjoy the unspoiled nature of Krabi. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Srisuksant Resort (SHA Plus+).

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Srisuksant Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Srisuksant Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

145 Moo 3, Nopparatthara Beach, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

