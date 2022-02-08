Srisuksant Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Boasting a beachfront location, each of the 115 rooms at Srisuksant Resort (SHA Plus+) are equipped with a wealth of amenities and modern conveniences. Catering to the needs of both families and couples, guests can enjoy the sunset over a chilled drink and indulge in some traditional Thai cuisine at the in-house coffee shop. Hotel facilities include a swimming pool, travel desk, and doctor service. The Srisuksant Resort (SHA Plus+) is situated 32 kilometers from the airport and a short stroll away from Krabi town and its plentiful offerings of restaurants, shops, and bars. Each room features a private terrace with views of the garden or sea, an ideal spot to enjoy the unspoiled nature of Krabi. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Srisuksant Resort (SHA Plus+).