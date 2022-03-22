BANGKOK TEST & GO

[email protected] Hotel (SHA certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
rating with
221 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, [email protected] Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. Guests can enjoy on-site features like elevator, 100% non-smoking. The property's accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find closet, towels, Non-smoking, air conditioning, desk. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, [email protected] Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Address / Map

5325 Prachasongkhro Road, Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

