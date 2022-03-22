BANGKOK TEST & GO

Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
3104 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in posh Thonglor, this Somerset location puts you close to both the city center and the airport. The complimentary shuttle service helps transfer guests to the skytrain station from which it is only a couple of stops to Emporium, and a little further are the shops and malls in the Siam area. All guest rooms come with a fully equipped kitchenette, complimentary Wi-Fi access, and a washing machine. The property also provides a wide range of recreational facilities such as an outdoor pool, sauna, steam room, and a playroom. Somerset Sukhumvit Thonglor Bangkok (SHA Certified) provides not only a convenient location, but also a wide range of amenities that are guaranteed to make your stay a pleasant one.

Address / Map

115 Sukhumvit 55 (Thonglor), Sukhumvit Road Klongton Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

