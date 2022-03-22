BANGKOK TEST & GO

SO/ BANGKOK - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
rating with
1890 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in downtown Bangkok, this ideal address offers a 30-story urban design, created by a renowned Thai architect and five Thai interior designers linked to French elegance by Monsieur Christian Lacroix. SO/ BANGKOK - inspired by the five elements of water, earth, wood, metal, and fire - proposes easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. It is a few minutes to the Embassy of France, Embassy of Malaysia, Embassy of Germany, Lumpini Park, and entertainment districts, with easy access to the Lumpini MRT station and Saladaeng BTS station. Guests of SO/ BANGKOK may be enriched with on-site features like meeting facilities, a nightclub, room service, bar, and tours. Fitness enthusiasts may unwind after a hard day with the hotel’s top-class recreational facilities such as the outdoor pool, massage parlor, gym, sauna, and spa. SO/ BANGKOK is ideal for all travelers to Bangkok who seek a relaxed and hassle-free stay.

Address / Map

2 North Sathorn Road, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

