HUA HIN TEST & GO

Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
7.1
rating with
340 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 0
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 1
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 2
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 3
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 4
Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung - Image 5
+15 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Experience easy living in this recently restored property that blends traditional Thai styling with modern touches to offer guests comfortable accommodations in Hua Hin. The nine colonial-styled rooms that make up the Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung each have outdoor veranda dining areas where guests can soak up the atmosphere at this amazing property, and the staff is always on hand to help. For those who like to venture out a bit, the hotel is also in close proximity to the local beach, the Fisherman’s Village, and various stores and shops. Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung Hua Hin/Cha-am is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sleepeasy Hostel Hua Hin by Baan Kangmung
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

122 Soi Moobaan Takiab,, Khao Takiab Beach Front, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Surf & Sand Resort
8.8
rating with
29 reviews
From ฿-1
Riche Hua Hin Hotel
8
rating with
958 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU