Krabi
7.7
rating with
388 reviews
Updated on April 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Built in 2013, Sleep Whale Hotel is a distinct addition to Krabi and a smart choice for travelers. Set 0.5 Km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Krabi Nakharin International Hospital, Krabi Baptist Church, Amazing Sculptures in Krabi Town. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Krabi hotel. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. 37 rooms spread over 4 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk can be found in selected rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Sleep Whale Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Krabi.

Address / Map

325/5 Maharaj Rd, Krabi Town, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

