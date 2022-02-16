PHUKET TEST & GO

Sky View Resort Buriram - Buri Ram Sandbox Hotel

Buri Ram
7.9
rating with
92 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022
Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Isan area, Sky View Resort Buriram is the perfect place to experience Buriram and its surroundings. The city center is merely 5 km away, and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Sky View Resort Buriram ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden, karaoke. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Sky View Resort Buriram hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

58 Moo 16, Buriram-Prakhon Chai Road, Tambol Samet, Muang District, Buriram Province, Isan, Buriram, Thailand, 31000

