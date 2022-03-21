SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Six Senses Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.7
rating with
357 reviews
Updated on March 21, 2022
Six Senses Samui - Image 0
Six Senses Samui - Image 1
Six Senses Samui - Image 2
Six Senses Samui - Image 3
Six Senses Samui - Image 4
Six Senses Samui - Image 5
+52 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set around a gently sloping headland on the northern tip of Samui Island, this outright and romantic property ensures maximum privacy as well as breathtaking views of the Gulf of Thailand. The villas at Six Senses Samui are conceptualized in a contemporary style with an en-suite bathroom and porch area. Of the 66 villas, 52 come with a private infinity-edge swimming pool, maintaining a feeling of seclusion. Along with its cozy accommodation, guests will never run out of things to do with a number of recreational facilities on-site - be it yoga at sunrise, deeply relaxing spa treatments, basking in the sun at the private deck of your villa, going for wine tasting, trying your hand at one of the Thai cooking classes, or heading out for day trips discovering the many delights of the island. Never worry about having to even lift a finger, and have your every request catered for when you pick Six Senses Samui for your next vacation.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Six Senses Samui, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Six Senses Samui
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

9/10 Moo 5 Baan Plailaem, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
rating with
1152 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa Resort
8.6
rating with
855 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
1073 reviews
From ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
rating with
1188 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU