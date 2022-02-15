BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
February 15, 2022
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. Step into one of 48 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, clothes rack, slippers. Recreational facilities available at the property include indoor pool. Siri Heritage Hotel Bangkok is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.

Address / Map

10 Soi Trok Siri Ammat, Boonsiri Rd., San Jao Por Suer , Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

