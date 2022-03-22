CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.5
rating with
2267 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
On the outskirts of Thailand's second largest city, this luxurious, all-villa property is surrounded by hills and rice paddies. Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA is close to the Maetaman Elephant Camp, which offers half day tour packages for guests. Spend a day exploring the historic old city with its numerous temples and handicraft shops, experience the daily living in local villages, and also hike the revered Doi Suthep. Back at the resort, you are sure to appreciate the spacious villas providing ample space as well as privacy for a truly memorable holiday in Chiang Mai. Incredible views can be taken in while dining at the La Trompe Cuisine Restaurant. Free Wi-Fi available in all rooms allows guests to share their moments cooking dinner with the provided BBQ facilities, chilling at the poolside bar, or going on one of the tours which can be arranged at the resort. Set far from the city, Sibsan Resort & Spa Maetaeng SHA makes it possible to rejuvenate before you head back home.

168 Moo 2, T. Keudchang, A. Mae Taeng, Mae Taeng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50150

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2
rating with
1034 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9
rating with
381 reviews
From ฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9
rating with
65 reviews
From ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
 
