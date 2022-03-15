Siamaze Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

Bangkok
8.6
rating with
1309 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2013, Siamaze Hostel is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. Set from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. Also within easy reach are The Street, Mansion 7 Shopping Center, Huay Kwang Night Bazaar. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Siamaze Hostel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, family room. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, linens, locker, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary). Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Siamaze Hostel hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

90 Soi Ratchada 17 Ratchada Pisek Road Dindaeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

