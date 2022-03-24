BANGKOK TEST & GO

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
rating with
2554 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+33 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This luxurious property is ideally located for shoppers, being directly behind the popular Siam Paragon shopping mall. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok offers comfortable accommodation right in the heart of the vibrant city. Providing a selection of 401 well-appointed guestrooms, each features a spacious balcony and Wi-Fi Internet access. For a rejuvenating experience, the spa offers a variety of treatments and massages for all guests to take advantage of. Not only is it a choice appealing to leisure travelers, but business travelers as well, with meeting rooms nicely presented and well-equipped. As for dining, on-site restaurants present European and contemporary Thai cuisine. Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok ensures a convenient stay due to its location and high quality services.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

991/9 Rama 1 Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Partner Hotels

True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
rating with
6272 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9
rating with
3139 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
rating with
316 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
2605 reviews
From ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
rating with
7337 reviews
From ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
rating with
2062 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
rating with
4953 reviews
From ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
rating with
1762 reviews
From ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
rating with
4289 reviews
From ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
rating with
32 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU