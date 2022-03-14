Sheraton Samui Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Sheraton Samui Resort, located in Chaweng Noi, is a popular choice for travelers. The city center is merely two kilometers away, and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Marriott are right in the comfort of your home away from home. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers Wi-Fi Internet access, a 24-hour front desk, 24-hour room service, facilities for disabled guests, and luggage storage. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In all rooms, guests can find wake-up service, air conditioning, a balcony/terrace, and a mini bar. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of Chaweng Noi Beach, the fitness center, two outdoor pools, and a kids club. Sheraton Samui Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Samui, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.