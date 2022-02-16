PHUKET TEST & GO

Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
9.2
rating with
73 reviews
Updated on February 16, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Ko Kood and with Ao Tapao Beach reachable within 1.2 km, Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 offers a tour desk, rooms, a restaurant, free WiFi and a garden. Boasting family rooms, this property also provides guests with a terrace. Rooms are equipped with a balcony with views of the sea. All guest rooms at the resort come with a seating area. At Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus, all rooms have air conditioning and a private bathroom. Continental and à la carte breakfast options are available every morning at the accommodation. Guests at Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140 will be able to enjoy activities in and around Ko Kood, like snorkelling. Ao Noi Beach is 1.7 km from the resort, while Klong Chao Bay is 2.1 km from the property.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Shantaa Resort, Kohkood SHA Plus B4140
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

20/3 Moo 2 Tambol Kohkood,Amphur Kohkoodkoh kood, Ao Yai Ki, Koh Kood, Thailand, 23000

Popular Filters

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU