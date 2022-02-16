Seven bee boutique hotel - Surin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Offering quality accommodations in the sightseeing, culture district of Surin, Seven bee boutique hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Seven bee boutique hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, Wi-Fi in public areas are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 69 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Surin, make Seven bee boutique hotel your home away from home.