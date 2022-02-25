PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Seaview Resort Khao Lak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.2
rating with
868 reviews
Updated on February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A tropical paradise, nestled between lush green mountains and the inviting emerald-blue waters of the Andaman Sea, Seaview Resort Khao Lak (SHA Plus+) is the perfect choice for any traveler. Less than an hour’s drive from Phuket International Airport, the resort is near Thai Muang Beach golf course, Thap Lamu golf course, and the pier linking to the Similan Islands. On offer to all guests is the chance for a dream vacation, whether you enjoy relaxing on fine unspoiled beaches, experiencing exclusive spa treatments, or diving amongst the wonders of the sea. There are a total of 197 luxury rooms, including one Royal Executive Pool Villa, seven Royal Pool Villas, two Royal Villas, 27 Deluxe Pool Villas and three disabled rooms. A seaside swimming pool facing the pristine Andaman Sea and a large free form pool amidst tropical forestry make for idyllic retreats. An international buffet, fresh seafood, Thai cuisine, and a la carte menu are available in the seaside restaurants. Foreign exchange, babysitting, shops, laundry service, a tour counter, car rental, a game room, and security services are all on hand for guests to take advantage of. For your reservation at Seaview Resort Khao Lak (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Seaview Resort Khao Lak, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

18/1 Moo7, Nang Thong Beach, Petchkasem Road, Kukkak, Takuapa, Nang Tong Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82220

Popular Filters

