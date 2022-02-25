Seaview Resort Khao Lak - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

A tropical paradise, nestled between lush green mountains and the inviting emerald-blue waters of the Andaman Sea, Seaview Resort Khao Lak (SHA Plus+) is the perfect choice for any traveler. Less than an hour’s drive from Phuket International Airport, the resort is near Thai Muang Beach golf course, Thap Lamu golf course, and the pier linking to the Similan Islands. On offer to all guests is the chance for a dream vacation, whether you enjoy relaxing on fine unspoiled beaches, experiencing exclusive spa treatments, or diving amongst the wonders of the sea. There are a total of 197 luxury rooms, including one Royal Executive Pool Villa, seven Royal Pool Villas, two Royal Villas, 27 Deluxe Pool Villas and three disabled rooms. A seaside swimming pool facing the pristine Andaman Sea and a large free form pool amidst tropical forestry make for idyllic retreats. An international buffet, fresh seafood, Thai cuisine, and a la carte menu are available in the seaside restaurants. Foreign exchange, babysitting, shops, laundry service, a tour counter, car rental, a game room, and security services are all on hand for guests to take advantage of. For your reservation at Seaview Resort Khao Lak (SHA Plus+), please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.