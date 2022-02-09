PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Seabox Hostel - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
7.3
rating with
87 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Seabox Hostel - Image 0
Seabox Hostel - Image 1
Seabox Hostel - Image 2
Seabox Hostel - Image 3
Seabox Hostel - Image 4
Seabox Hostel - Image 5
+8 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Khao Lak, you'll feel right at home at Seabox Hostel, which offers quality accommodation and great service. The hotel lies 14.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Seabox Hostel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, restaurant. The hotel features 16 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, television. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Seabox Hostel hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

26/66 PetchKasem Road, T.KhuekKhak, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

