SAMUI TEST & GO

Sea Valley Hotel & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
rating with
105 reviews
Updated on February 23, 2022
Sea Valley Hotel & Spa - Image 0
Sea Valley Hotel & Spa - Image 1
Sea Valley Hotel & Spa - Image 2
Sea Valley Hotel & Spa - Image 3
Sea Valley Hotel & Spa - Image 4
Sea Valley Hotel & Spa - Image 5
+25 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Samui, look no further than Sea Valley Hotel & Spa. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Sea Valley Hotel & Spa, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service, taxi service. Guests can choose from 24 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including canoe, watersports equipment rentals, hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Samui, make Sea Valley Hotel & Spa your home away from home.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sea Valley Hotel & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sea Valley Hotel & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

123/3 Moo 2, lipanoi, Nathon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

