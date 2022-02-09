KRABI TEST & GO

Sea Seeker Krabi Resort - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9
rating with
2095 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Sea Seeker Krabi Resort - Image 0
Sea Seeker Krabi Resort - Image 1
Sea Seeker Krabi Resort - Image 2
Sea Seeker Krabi Resort - Image 3
Sea Seeker Krabi Resort - Image 4
Sea Seeker Krabi Resort - Image 5
When visiting Krabi, you'll feel right at home at Sea Seeker Krabi Resort as it offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Sea Seeker Krabi Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, postal service, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, slippers, towels to please the most discerning guest. The property offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, pool (kids), to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Whatever your purpose of visit, Sea Seeker Krabi Resort is an excellent choice for your stay in Krabi.

Address

963 Moo. 2, T.Aonang, Muang Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

