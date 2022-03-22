Sareeraya Villas & Suites Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

SAMUI TEST & GO

Samui
8.6
rating with
674 reviews
Updated on March 22, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located on the quieter northern side of the island, Sareeraya Villas & Suites Hotel is near the airport as well as the popular Chaweng Beach. The island is easy to navigate - best done on a rented motorcycle - or you can just as easily hop on a tuk-tuk to take you to your next destination. Guests at the hotel can also walk over to the offshore island during low tide when the sand bar becomes navigable. Enjoy fresh seafood and other equally delectable dishes overlooking the beach, or for a more intimate meal, order in your room at any time of the day or night. A whole range of water sports from diving to kayaking are available on the island. For those who wish to remain on land, there are several golf courses, world-class spas, and sports to keep you busy. If you are traveling during the full moon, you shouldn't miss a trip to the nearby island of Koh Phangan, renowned for its full moon parties. Personalized service in exotic surroundings is what Sareeraya Villas & Suites Hotel promises guests.

Address / Map

100/1 Moo2, Chaweng Beach Road, Tambol Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84000

