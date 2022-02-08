SAMUI TEST & GO

Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.4
rating with
668 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Each of the 54 private villas in Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) are spacious and elegantly designed, blending Thai and Balinese architectural styles. There is plenty of space to relax with a private garden or a private swimming pool, depending on your room type. The inviting interiors are mellow and relaxing with open and airy layouts, modern amenities and entertainment. The bathroom is designed with an open-air shower in a stylish and romantic setting, especially after dark.

Next to the infinity pool is the casual Samui beachfront restaurant where the sea breeze blows while you dine on healthy and organic Thai and international cuisine. The open-air restaurant offers amazing views of nearby islands and has the perfect ambiance for a romantic dinner or just drinks with a wide choice of cocktails available from the bar.

Awakening the senses through a healing touch and aromatic oils at Saree Rarom Spa. Combining spiritual Thai healing traditions with natural therapies from the sea and the earth, treatments at the spa include various massage techniques, body scrubs, body wraps, facials and aromatic herbal steam, for a total experience of blissful relaxation and rejuvenation. Saree Samui Natures Finest Resort (SHA Extra Plus) also can organise early morning yoga sessions in various inspiring natural settings.

Address / Map

135 Moo 4 T.Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

Popular Filters

