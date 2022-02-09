Samui Resotel Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This very white and blue resort has a very Mediterranean feel to it. Located on Chaweng Beach, guests enjoy a 200-meter stretch of sand and ocean. As dives and snorkeling is a must on everyone's list, the resort includes a certified dive center on-site offering beginner to advanced PADI courses. Or you can head out island hopping, sightseeing, bungee jumping, or go for a jungle trek. Relax your body after a day of activities with a trip to the spa and indulge in a hot stone or aromatherapy massage. The chic Samui Resotel Beach Resort will make you want to extend your stay in Samui.

