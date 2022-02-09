PHUKET TEST & GO

Samui Resotel Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3
rating with
1589 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This very white and blue resort has a very Mediterranean feel to it. Located on Chaweng Beach, guests enjoy a 200-meter stretch of sand and ocean. As dives and snorkeling is a must on everyone's list, the resort includes a certified dive center on-site offering beginner to advanced PADI courses. Or you can head out island hopping, sightseeing, bungee jumping, or go for a jungle trek. Relax your body after a day of activities with a trip to the spa and indulge in a hot stone or aromatherapy massage. The chic Samui Resotel Beach Resort will make you want to extend your stay in Samui.

Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Samui Resotel Beach Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
Address / Map

17 Moo 3 Chaweng Beach, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

