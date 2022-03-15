Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
This beachfront hotel on the quieter end of Chaweng offers an idyllic spot that’s still within easy reach of the center. The Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel is located on the more peaceful end of Chaweng Beach, a mere 10-minute walk from the main strip where all the restaurants, bars, and beach fun are centered. The hotel offers a peaceful accommodation for those looking to escape the crowds of central Chaweng, but still want to be close enough to all the hot spots. The beach area in front of the hotel is a lot more peaceful and considerably less crowded as water sports are not available here, making it perfect for swimming and lazing around, especially for families with young children. Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel has recently undergone a complete renovation and offers a beachfront spa and an extended beachfront restaurant. Making a booking at Samui Paradise Chaweng Hotel is easy with our secure online form - just enter your dates and click.