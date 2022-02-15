SAMUI TEST & GO

Samui Palm Beach Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8
rating with
481 reviews
Updated on February 15, 2022
This beachfront resort overlooking the peaceful Bophut Beach has stunning views of the sunset over Koh Phangan in the distance. The Samui Palm Beach Resort is situated directly on the serene beach of Bophut, a much quieter alternative to Chaweng, perfect for those in search of a quiet and peaceful holiday away from the busy beach crowds. However, should you wish to travel for a day of shopping or sightseeing in Chaweng, it lies only a convenient 15-minute taxi ride away. The resort has a Royal Wing offering stunning guestrooms with the same stunning views of the beach. The free Internet connection in the resort’s reception area comes in very handy for keeping families and friends back home up-to-date with your beach holiday. Samui Palm Beach Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

Address / Map

175/3 Thaveerat-pakdee Rd., Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

