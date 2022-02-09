SAMUI TEST & GO

Samahita Retreat - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
Updated on February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Samahita Retreat offers a variety of yoga, fitness and wellness programs. Healthy buffet meals can also be enjoyed at the property. Located on the beach, this retreat features a salt water pool, restaurant and free WiFi. There is also an herbal steam room right by the pool.

Set overlooking the garden, all rooms have air conditioning. A fridge and electric kettle is also included. The private bathrooms come with a shower and free towels.

Other facilities offered include a children's playground, a fitness center with sea views and on-site shops. Guests can relax at the beachfront lounge, meditate in the garden or have a drink at a coffee bar. The retreat also offers cooking classes at an additional cost.

Laemsor Pagoda is 1.4 mi from Samahita Retreat. Na Mueang Waterfall is at a distance of 6.5.km, while Samui Airport is 11 mi away. Free parking is offered on site.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Samahita Retreat, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Samahita Retreat
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

55/22-24 Moo 4, T. Namuang, Koh Samui, Na Muang, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Beach Samui
9.1
rating with
36 reviews
From ฿-1
Kamalaya Koh Samui
8
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Avani+ Samui Resort
8.9
rating with
88 reviews
From ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
rating with
148 reviews
From ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
rating with
414 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
rating with
6 reviews
From ฿-1
The Spa Resort
7.3
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
rating with
1255 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU