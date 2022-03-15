SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

SALA Samui Choengmon Beach - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.1
rating with
1077 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
SALA Samui Choengmon Beach - Image 0
SALA Samui Choengmon Beach - Image 1
SALA Samui Choengmon Beach - Image 2
SALA Samui Choengmon Beach - Image 3
SALA Samui Choengmon Beach - Image 4
SALA Samui Choengmon Beach - Image 5
+32 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

An elegant resort located in Choeng Mon Beach, SALA Samui Choengmon Beach is the epitome of 5-star luxuries in a personal and private setting. SALA Samui Choengmon Beach is only 10 minutes from Samui airport, Bo Phut’s quaint Fisherman’s Village, and the shopping and nightlife areas at Chaweng Beach. The resort offers a comfortable, relaxing ambience by harmoniously blending traditional Thai architecture with modern facilities and amenities. The friendly staff is dedicated to pampering guests with professional service. With its excellent facilities and 80 meters of white, sandy beachfront along the property, the resort is ideally suitable for both families and those who seek a romantic getaway. Most accommodation offers a private swimming pool and charming open-air bathrooms with an open-shower or tub set in lush gardens. The villas and suites offer all the luxuries guests expect, including SALA Signature Services, an award-winning spa, and expansive fitness center. With great hospitality and state-of-the-art facilities, SALA Samui Choengmon Beach is the true definition of personal relaxation.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at SALA Samui Choengmon Beach, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR SALA Samui Choengmon Beach
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

10/9 Moo 5, Baan Plai Laem, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
rating with
1152 reviews
From ฿-1
Muang Samui Spa Resort
8.6
rating with
855 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Chaweng Beach Resort & Spa
8.5
rating with
1073 reviews
From ฿-1
OZO Chaweng Samui
8.7
rating with
1188 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU