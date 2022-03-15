SALA Samui Choengmon Beach - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
An elegant resort located in Choeng Mon Beach, SALA Samui Choengmon Beach is the epitome of 5-star luxuries in a personal and private setting. SALA Samui Choengmon Beach is only 10 minutes from Samui airport, Bo Phut’s quaint Fisherman’s Village, and the shopping and nightlife areas at Chaweng Beach. The resort offers a comfortable, relaxing ambience by harmoniously blending traditional Thai architecture with modern facilities and amenities. The friendly staff is dedicated to pampering guests with professional service. With its excellent facilities and 80 meters of white, sandy beachfront along the property, the resort is ideally suitable for both families and those who seek a romantic getaway. Most accommodation offers a private swimming pool and charming open-air bathrooms with an open-shower or tub set in lush gardens. The villas and suites offer all the luxuries guests expect, including SALA Signature Services, an award-winning spa, and expansive fitness center. With great hospitality and state-of-the-art facilities, SALA Samui Choengmon Beach is the true definition of personal relaxation.