PHUKET TEST & GO

Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
7.4
rating with
1357 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao - Image 0
Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao - Image 1
Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao - Image 2
Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao - Image 3
Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao - Image 4
Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao - Image 5
+20 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

One of the few resorts with a private beach, Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao’s setting is perfect to enjoy the sun, sand, and sea. Guests can spend the days lounging in the golden sandy beach, sipping cocktails, taking in a game of beach soccer, or trying out the wide selection of water sports on offer. The Sairee Hut accommodation reflects local influence coupled with the comfort of international accommodation. Along with its cozy accommodation, it is peaceful and retains the charm of authentic Koh Tao. The hotel also provides toura where staff can help plan a personalized itinerary so that you make the most of your time in Koh Tao. With a full range of popular amenities, and a friendly, caring staff, it’s no wonder guests keep returning to Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sairee Hut Resort Koh Tao
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

14/45 Moo.1 Koh Tao, Suratthani, Sairee Beach, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Thalassa Hotel
8.4
rating with
375 reviews
From ฿-1
Seashell Resort
7.2
rating with
637 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Tao Beach Hotel
8.9
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Ko Tao Resort
7.5
rating with
1060 reviews
From ฿-1
Coral View Resort
7.9
rating with
301 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
rating with
483 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas
9.2
rating with
333 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU