PHUKET TEST & GO

Sairee Cottage Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.6
rating with
1844 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 0
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 1
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 2
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 3
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 4
Sairee Cottage Resort - Image 5
+41 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sairee Cottage Resort is located on Sairee beach, right in the center of Koh Tao. Since 1989, Sairee Cottage Resort has been providing guests with personalized services and ensuring guests with a perfect stay on this beautiful Island. Set among the lush tropical garden, this property offer a varieties of accommodation types that range from the scenic garden view bungalow to the beach front bungalow with spacious balcony and a hammock.While staying at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy complimentary taxi service, Wi-Fi in public area, restaurant, ATM, and friendly staff to ensure a perfect holiday experience.Guests can spend a day lounging at the beach or enjoy the view of a spectacular sunset from the property’s restaurant. Sairee Cottage Resort is undoubtedly a great choice for travelers seeking a relaxed and hassle- free holiday in Koh Tao.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sairee Cottage Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sairee Cottage Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

10/1 moo1,baan had sairee, Sairee Beach, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Seashell Resort
7.2
rating with
637 reviews
From ฿-1
Thalassa Hotel
8.4
rating with
375 reviews
From ฿-1
Blue Tao Beach Hotel
8.9
rating with
100 reviews
From ฿-1
Ko Tao Resort
7.5
rating with
1060 reviews
From ฿-1
Coral View Resort
7.9
rating with
301 reviews
From ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
rating with
483 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas
9.2
rating with
333 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU