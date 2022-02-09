Sairee Cottage Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.





Sairee Cottage Resort is located on Sairee beach, right in the center of Koh Tao. Since 1989, Sairee Cottage Resort has been providing guests with personalized services and ensuring guests with a perfect stay on this beautiful Island. Set among the lush tropical garden, this property offer a varieties of accommodation types that range from the scenic garden view bungalow to the beach front bungalow with spacious balcony and a hammock.While staying at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy complimentary taxi service, Wi-Fi in public area, restaurant, ATM, and friendly staff to ensure a perfect holiday experience.Guests can spend a day lounging at the beach or enjoy the view of a spectacular sunset from the property’s restaurant. Sairee Cottage Resort is undoubtedly a great choice for travelers seeking a relaxed and hassle- free holiday in Koh Tao.

