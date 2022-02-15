Saikaew Boutique Hotel - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in 2014, the Saikaew Boutique Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Koh Samet for business or pleasure. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Saikaew Boutique Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, family room. Saikaew Boutique Hotel is home to 28 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, refrigerator, in room safe. The hotel's massage, water sports (motorized), water sports (non-motorized), karaoke are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Saikaew Boutique Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Samet.