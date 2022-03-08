S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket

Phuket
8
rating with
120 reviews
Updated on March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket is ideally situated in Phuket Airport; one of the city's most popular locales. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, car power charging station, convenience store. The ambiance of S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, air purifier, complimentary instant coffee are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, children's playground, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. S4 Nai Yang Beach Phuket is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Phuket.

Address / Map

18/9 Soi Nai Yang 13,Moo 1 ,T.Sakoo,Talang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

