S15 Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

S15 Sukhumvit Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
6241 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

S15 Sukhumvit Hotel is a boutique hotel located on Sukhumvit Road - one of Bangkok's most popular and liveliest streets. The hotel is just a short walk to the BTS skytrain and MRT subway station, both allowing easy access to the city's most popular attractions and shopping areas. The airport is between a 30 to 45 minute drive from the hotel. All 72 rooms at this 4-star hotel feature high-speed wireless Internet access, LCD television, and a bathroom with separate bath and rain shower. Business facilities, a spa, and dining options are available on-site for your convenience. To continue with your reservation at S15 Sukhumvit Hotel Bangkok, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

217 Sukhumvit Soi 15, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

