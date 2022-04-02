CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Chiang Mai
7
rating with
355 reviews
Updated on April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Old City, S.K. House 1 is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With the city's main attractions such as New Louis's Custom tailors, Noina Art Studio, Wat Chiang Yuen Temple within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. S.K. House 1 offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, room service, airport transfer, restaurant. S.K. House 1 is home to 60 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as mirror, towels, air conditioning, fan, television. The hotel's outdoor pool, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. S.K. House 1 is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Mai.

Address / Map

30 Moonmuang Road Soi9 Sripoom Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

