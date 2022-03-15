BANGKOK TEST & GO

S Box Sukhumvit Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
rating with
4328 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
S Box Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 0
S Box Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 1
S Box Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 2
S Box Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 3
S Box Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 4
S Box Sukhumvit Hotel - Image 5
+25 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, S Box Sukhumvit Hotel is ideally situated in Sukhumvit; one of the city's most popular locales. Only 12.3 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At S Box Sukhumvit Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, taxi service, 24-hour front desk. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary). Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Bangkok, make S Box Sukhumvit Hotel your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at S Box Sukhumvit Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR S Box Sukhumvit Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

4 Sukhumvit 31, Klongtoey-Nua,Wattana,Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Partner Hotels

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
rating with
2090 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
rating with
1085 reviews
From ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
rating with
2458 reviews
From ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
rating with
3757 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
rating with
4142 reviews
From ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
rating with
5421 reviews
From ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
rating with
2580 reviews
From ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
rating with
6776 reviews
From ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
rating with
669 reviews
From ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
rating with
11540 reviews
From ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
rating with
14 reviews
From ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
rating with
3449 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU