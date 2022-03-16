RoomQuest Sukhumvit 107 (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

RoomQuest Sukhumvit 107Take everything available in Bangkok with a comfort stay at RoomQuest Sukhumvit 107.RoomQuest Sukhumvit 107 provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's available parking, right on-site. Front desk services including express check-in or check-out can assist with your needs.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at RoomQuest Sukhumvit 107. Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at RoomQuest Sukhumvit 107 include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as television is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNever let a day go wasted when you're at RoomQuest Sukhumvit 107 with all the activities and facilities provided. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Bangkok during your stay at the hotel. The most popular local attraction is probably The Grand Palace only 19.3 km away. The best way to remember your time in Bangkok is with a nice gift at Chatuchak Weekend Market located about 19.3 km away. Jim Thompson House is located 16.2 km away, and is one of the most famous tourist spots to visit and photograph.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel is a top choice, ranking higher than 99% of all other accommodations in Bangkok.This hotel beats 99% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Guests who stayed here rated the facilities above 99% of other accommodations in the city.